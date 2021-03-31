Students of Classes 1 to 8 in Odisha will be promoted without exams

To contain the spread of coronavirus, Odisha has decided to promote all the students of Classes 1 to 8 to a higher grade without examinations for the academic session 2020-21. The decision will be applicable to all government, government-aided and also un-aided private schools under the School and Mass Education Department. The state government has announced that it will conduct remedial classes for the first two to three months in the new academic session to bring the students to the appropriate competence level.

Odisha schools reopened for the students of Classes 10 and 12 on January 8. The colleges and universities in the state reopened on January 11 for final year students.

On account of upcoming board examinations, physical classes for the students of Classes 10 and 12 will continue.

15% Reservation In State Medical, Engineering Colleges

The Odisha government has announced 15 per cent reservation for government school students in medical and engineering colleges of the state. This move aims to remove inequalities and help talented students enrolled in government-run institutions to opt for engineering and medical courses.

“To remove the inequalities and to facilitate entry of talented students of Govt High Schools in Engineering and Medical courses in Odisha, the State Govt has notified reservation of 15% seats in Medical & Engineering colleges of State,” the Chief Minister tweeted.

Odisha Day 2021

Odisha Day (Utkala Divasa) is celebrated every year on April 1 to commemorate the formation of the Odisha on April 1, 1936.

The government has issued guidelines ahead of Utkala Dibasa to contain the spread of coronavirus as more than 200 new cases has been reported daily in the state for the last one week, pushing the state’s active caseload to 1,837.

Asper safety guidelines, a large celebration of Odisha Day 2021 will not be allowed throughout the state. The celebration of Utkala Dibasa will be carried out with a maximum of 200 participants. COVID-19 safety protocols like social distancing, use of masks, use of sanitizers will be strictly adhered to.