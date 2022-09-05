  • Home
Candidates will need to enter their subject and hall ticket number to check the state-wise provisional merit list for the CPET 2022 exam.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Sep 5, 2022 8:08 pm IST
Odisha CPET Result 2022 Declared Today; Direct Link Here
Odisha CPET result 2022 declared Today, September 5
Image credit: Shutterstock

Odisha CPET 2022 Result: The Department of Higher Education, Odisha Government has announced the Odisha Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET) 2022 result today, September 5. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can now check and download their CPET 2022 scorecards through the official website -pg.samsodisha.gov.in. Candidates will need to enter their subject and hall ticket number to check the state-wise provisional merit list for the CPET 2022 exam.

Candidates can submit their choice filling from September 5 to September 11, 2022. The provisional allotment of seats is likely to be released by September 16, 2022.

Odisha CPET 2022: Steps To Check

  • Visit the official website - samsodisha.gov.in
  • Click on the "Postgraduation" tab, on the homepage.
  • Then click on the link for the CPET 2022 state wise provisional merit list".
  • Select the subject and enter the hall ticket number.
  • The Odisha CPET 2022 result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and take a printout of the scorecard for future reference.

The Odisha CPET 2022 examination was conducted on August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13. The Odisha CPET exam is held annually for admission to the postgraduation programmes in the state public universities, government and government aided colleges in the state of Odisha.

