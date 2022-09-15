Odisha CPET 2022: Round 1 Seat Allotment List Out; Direct Link Here

Candidates whose names are in the seat allotment result need to report to the allotted institute and complete the admission process on September 16 and 17.

Odisha CPET 2022: The Odisha State Higher Education Council (OSHEC) have released the Odisha Common Postgraduate Entrance Test (CPET) 2022 round 1 seat allotment result today, September 15, 2022. Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can now check and download their CPET 2022 seat allotment list through the official website -pg.samsodisha.gov.in.

Candidates whose names are in the seat allotment result need to report to the allotted institute and complete the admission process on September 16 and September 17, 2022.

Odisha CPET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result Direct Link

Odisha CPET Round 1 Seat Allotment Result 2022: Steps To Check

Candidates need to visit the official website - pg.samsodisha.gov.in

On the home page, click on the Odisha CPET first-round seat allotment result Link

Enter the necessary details like login id, password and click on the submit button

The CPET 2022 round 1 allotment result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the CPET 2022 round 1 allotment result for future reference.

The Odisha CPET 2022 examination was conducted on August 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 10, 12 and 13. The Odisha CPET exam is held annually for admission to the postgraduation programmes in the state public universities, government and government-aided colleges in the state of Odisha.