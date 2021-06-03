  • Home
Odisha Congress Urges Chief Minister To Cancel Class 12 State Board Exam

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik has demanded that the state government should cancel the Class 12 board exam due to the prevailing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jun 3, 2021 9:37 am IST

Odisha Congress demanded that state government should cancel the Class 12 board exam
Image credit: Shutterstock
Bhubaneswar:

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday demanded that the state government should cancel the Class 12 board examination due to the prevailing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand came a day after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE exams over the pandemic situation.

Recommended: Download Odisha Class 10th Board complete syllabus. Click Here

The CISCE has also announced its decision to cancel Class 12 ISC examinations. "It will be unreasonable to push students of Odisha to appear for the #CHSE (Council of Higher Secondary Education) exams in the midst of a raging pandemic," Mr Patnaik tweeted.

With the death of 40 people on Wednesday, Odisha registered its highest single-day spike in COVID-19 fatalities. The state also recorded 8,399 fresh cases during the day.

"We shouldn't have unrealistic expectations from our children in these difficult times. Ensuring their safety should be our top priority," the OPCC president said.

The Congress leader added that it was high time that the Odisha government called off the CHSE examinations for the well-being of the students. He urged Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik to decide without any further delay.

The governments of Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttarakhand have already cancelled the Class 12 state board exams, while several states are likely to take a call on the issue soon.

Odisha Board
