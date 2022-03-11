  • Home
Stating that it is mandatory for all students to appear in the examination, the chief secretary said that the evaluation of the Board of Secondary Examination will be done by three methods.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Mar 11, 2022 2:39 pm IST | Source: PTI

Bhubaneshwar:

Keeping in view the improvement of the coronavirus situation across Odisha, the state government on Friday announced to conduct the annual Matriculation (Class 10) Examination-2022 from April 29 to May 6 in offline mode. This was announced by Chief Secretary SC Mohapatra through a video message where he said that the Matric Summative Assessment-II will be held on offline mode.

As many as 6.5 lakh students are expected to appear in the annual examination. It has been decided that students will appear in the Summative Assessment-II in their own respective schools while teachers from other schools will be engaged as invigilators, the official said.

The chief secretary said the decision to conduct the offline examination was taken after discussions with all stakeholders, including students and parents before taking the decision to conduct the exam on offline mode. Mr Mohapatra said the state government has come up with several measures to provide relief to students keeping in view the impact of COVID-19 on the mental-health of the children by coming up with the alternative assessment system.

However, if the conduct of the examination is not feasible in own school, then provision will be made to ensure that the students appear the exam in a nearby school. School teachers from other schools will be deployed during the examinations.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

