Odisha Class 12th Arts Result For 2022 Exam Out At Orissaresults.nic.in; Direct Link Here

CHSE Class 12 Arts Results

The Odisha Class 12th Arts result has been announced. The orissaresults.nic.in website is hosting the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Class 12th Arts result. To access and download the CHSE 12th result 2022 Arts, candidates will be required to submit their eight-digit roll numbers, 10-digit registration numbers and image texts. CHSE Odisha Arts Result 2022 Live

The annual Plus 2 or Class 12 board examination dates for Arts and Vocational streams were held in offline mode from April 28, 2022. Last year the CHSE Odisha result Class 12 Arts was declared on August 14. Of the 1,89,363 eligible students, 1,86,685 students, or 98.58 per cent students, passed in Odisha Plus Two Arts result last year, while 99.16 per cent of regular students passed Odisha Plus Two Vocational result.

CHSE Class 12 Arts Results: Know How To Check

Step 1: Visit the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) website -- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the designated link click the Class 12th Arts result 2022

Step 3: Check the CHSE +2 Arts result using the roll numbers and registration numbers specified on the Odisha Board Class 12 Arts admit card

CHSE 2022 Result: Credentials Required

Eight-digit roll number

10-digit registration number

Image texts

Odisha Class 12th Arts Result 2022: Direct Link

Odisha Class 12th Vocational Result 2022: Direct Link