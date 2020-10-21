Odisha Class 12 Time Table 2020 Released For Optional Exams

  • Home
Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released Class 12 Odisha CHSE time table 2020 at the official website—chseodisha.nic.in. The exams will commence from November 5, 2020.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Oct 21, 2020 12:27 pm IST

New Delhi:

Council for Higher Secondary Education, Odisha has released Class 12 Odisha CHSE time table 2020 at the official website—chseodisha.nic.in. The exams will commence from November 5, 2020. Candidates can check Odisha Class 12 time table 2020 for arts, science, commerce and vocation stream. The time table has been released for the students appearing in optional exams.

“The candidates appearing in optional examination must submit the original certificate, mark sheet & migration certificate to the principal of their school before issue of admit card, if they have already taken admission. For the candidates not taken admission till issue of admit card are to submit an undertaking to the principal of the concerned school to surrender the original certificate, mark sheet and migration certificate immediately after admission and before declaration of results of optional examination,” read the official notice.

CHSE exams will be held in strict adherence to the COVID-19 Guidelines issued by the Centre. Candidates must carry their CHSE admit card and photo ID card issued by their concerned school for their identification at the EMH Examination Centre.

