Odisha 12th Science Results Tomorrow; 3 Points On CHSE +2 Marking Scheme

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the Class 12th Science results tomorrow at 12:30 pm. As many as 98,536 students took the Odisha board Class 12th exams scheduled from March 3, 2020. The CHSE +2 practical exams were held between January 27 and February 5. However, a few papers of Odisha Class 12th exams scheduled after March 23 had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The council therefore will award the students marks on the basis of an alternative marking scheme developed for this year only, as a one-time measure. As per the CHSE marking scheme, students will be awarded marks on the basis of the number of exams they have appeared for and their performances in them. However, the council will also provide an option to write the exams on the pending subjects after the situation arising out of the pandemic improves.

CHSE 12th Science Marking Scheme

This is how students will be marked in Odisha +2 exams: