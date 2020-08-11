Odisha 12th Science Results Tomorrow; 3 Points On CHSE +2 Marking Scheme

Odisha Class 12 Science Results 2020: 3 Points On Marking Scheme For Cancelled Exams
CHSE Class 12 Marking Scheme: Marks will be awarded to students on the basis of their performances in the exams they have appeared for. The council, however, will hold improvement exams later.
The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, will announce the Class 12th Science results tomorrow at 12:30 pm. As many as 98,536 students took the Odisha board Class 12th exams scheduled from March 3, 2020. The CHSE +2 practical exams were held between January 27 and February 5. However, a few papers of Odisha Class 12th exams scheduled after March 23 had to be cancelled due to the outbreak of COVID-19.
The council therefore will award the students marks on the basis of an alternative marking scheme developed for this year only, as a one-time measure. As per the CHSE marking scheme, students will be awarded marks on the basis of the number of exams they have appeared for and their performances in them. However, the council will also provide an option to write the exams on the pending subjects after the situation arising out of the pandemic improves.
CHSE 12th Science Marking Scheme
This is how students will be marked in Odisha +2 exams:
For Odisha +2 students who could take the exams in four theory subjects, the average of the marks scored in the best three papers will be allotted to the subjects in which they did not write the exam.
For students who wrote exams in three theory subjects, the average of marks obtained in the best two subjects will be allotted to all those subjects in which exams were cancelled.
Optional examinations will be held for students who want to improve their CHSE +2 results. However, the marks obtained in these improvement tests will be considered final.