CHSE +2 Science and Commerce result 2021 Odisha board today

The CHSE +2 Science and Commerce result 2021 Odisha board will be released today on the official website of the Council for Higher Secondary Education or CHSE. Students can access the CHSE Class 12th Science and Commerce results by using the roll numbers and dates of birth. Apart from the website of CHSE 12th Class +2 result 2020 -- orissaresults.nic.in, some private portals will also update the results on their websites.

The exams were cancelled considering the safety of students amid Covid. The regular students will be awarded scores in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams.

Scores will be awarded in the practical/ project component of a paper both for regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.

The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated. An examinee not satisfied with the result declared on the basis of Alternative Assessment Criteria, can opt to appear for the examination in the off-line mode which will be conducted when the situation will be conducive, the department said in a notification.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the Odisha +2 result

There is no update on the result date and time of Arts and Vocational studies. The board while announcing the Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce result date, had said that the Arts and Vocational results will be declared later since some paperwork was pending with the department.