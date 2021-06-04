Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled

Odisha government on Friday announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered the cancellation of the exam this year keeping in view the pandemic situation. Life is more important than exam, Mr Patnaik said.

The decision came a few days after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE exams over the pandemic situation.

Odisha plus two examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, were slated to begin on May 18.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has also fixed modalities to award marks to Class 10 students. The Annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate examinations, which were scheduled to be held from May 3, were cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Board has set a tentative target to publish the result of all exams on June 30.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday demanded that the state government should cancel the Class 12 board exams due to the prevailing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have already called off the Class 12 state board exams, while several states are likely to take a call on the issue soon.