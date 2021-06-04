Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled

Odisha government on Friday announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE).

Education | Reported By Saurabh Shukla, Edited by Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jun 4, 2021 1:45 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Plus Two Exam 2021 From May 18: Samir Ranjan Dash
Odisha Class 12 Time Table 2020 Released For Optional Exams
Odisha High School Certificate Supplementary Exam Schedule Released; Exams From September 18
Odisha CHSE Arts Result Class 12 Live Updates: Odisha 12th Results Declared At Chseodisha.nic.in
Odisha Arts Results 2020: CHSE Declares Plus Two Arts Result; 67.56% Students Pass
Odisha Arts Results 2020: CHSE Declares 12th Result; Check Details Here
Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled
Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled
New Delhi:

Odisha government on Friday announced the cancellation of Class 12 board exams conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik ordered the cancellation of the exam this year keeping in view the pandemic situation. Life is more important than exam, Mr Patnaik said.

Recommended: Are you confused regarding the next step after class 12? Explore 50+ entrance exams you can attempt after class 12th. Click here 

The decision came a few days after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE exams over the pandemic situation.

Odisha plus two examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, were slated to begin on May 18.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has also fixed modalities to award marks to Class 10 students. The Annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate examinations, which were scheduled to be held from May 3, were cancelled due to Covid-19.

The Board has set a tentative target to publish the result of all exams on June 30.

Odisha Congress president Niranjan Patnaik on Wednesday demanded that the state government should cancel the Class 12 board exams due to the prevailing second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governments of Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh have already called off the Class 12 state board exams, while several states are likely to take a call on the issue soon.

Click here for more Education News
CHSE Odisha Class 12 Exam Odisha Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Karnataka 2nd PUC Cancelled, Latest News
Live | NEET, JEE, 12th Board Exams Live: Karnataka 2nd PUC Cancelled, Latest News
‘Irresponsible’ For Kerala University To Hold Exams From June 15: Shashi Tharoor
‘Irresponsible’ For Kerala University To Hold Exams From June 15: Shashi Tharoor
Gujarat Board Releases Class 10 Evaluation Criteria; Result In July
Gujarat Board Releases Class 10 Evaluation Criteria; Result In July
Delhi Government Challenges High Court Order Allowing Private Schools To Charge Annual Fees
Delhi Government Challenges High Court Order Allowing Private Schools To Charge Annual Fees
Karnataka To Hold SSLC Exams In July; Promotes Second PUC Students
Karnataka To Hold SSLC Exams In July; Promotes Second PUC Students
.......................... Advertisement ..........................