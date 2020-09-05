Odisha Class 12 Arts Result Live Updates: CHSE To Announce Results Soon At Chseodisha.nic.in

The long wait of lakhs of students for the Odisha Board will be over soon. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will announce the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020 today. The Council has already declared the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result for commerce and science stream online for all the students who appeared in the exam. The results of Odisha Plus Two Arts stream is likely to be released by the afternoon. Once the result is announced in a press conference, candidates will be able to their scorecard by visiting the official website -chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the results of Arts stream were delayed as the two officials from the exam conducting authority have been tested positive. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy as they will be able to check their individual results by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth.