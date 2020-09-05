  • Home
Live

Odisha Class 12 Arts Result Live Updates: CHSE To Announce Results Soon At Chseodisha.nic.in

The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will announce the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020 today.

Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Sep 5, 2020 7:42 am IST

New Delhi:

The long wait of lakhs of students for the Odisha Board will be over soon. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will announce the Odisha Plus Two Arts result 2020 today. The Council has already declared the CHSE Odisha Class 12 Result for commerce and science stream online for all the students who appeared in the exam. The results of Odisha Plus Two Arts stream is likely to be released by the afternoon. Once the result is announced in a press conference, candidates will be able to their scorecard by visiting the official website -chseodisha.nic.in or orissaresults.nic.in. In the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the results of Arts stream were delayed as the two officials from the exam conducting authority have been tested positive. Candidates are advised to keep their admit cards handy as they will be able to check their individual results by using their roll number, registration number and date of birth.

Live updates

As many as 2,18,800 candidates will get their CHSE Plus Two Arts result today. The result will be announced in a press conference and candidates will be able to check their individual result once the press conference ends.

07:42 AM IST
Sept. 5, 2020

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result: Check On Private Portals

Students can also check their results on some of the private websites such as indiaresults.com and examresults.net.

07:30 AM IST
Sept. 5, 2020

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result: Check Results Via SMS

Candidates waiting for CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result can also check their results via SMS. Go the message option, type RESULTROLL NO and send it to 56263.

07:08 AM IST
Sept. 5, 2020

CHSE Odisha Plus Two Arts Result: How To Check

Steps to check CHSE Plus Two Arts result:

  1. Go to the official website, orissaresults.nic.in.

  2. Find and click on the Odisha Plus Two Arts Result 2020 link.

  3. Enter your roll number, registration number and date of birth.

  4. Submit and view results.

