Odisha to conduct special offline exams from July 30

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will hold special board exams for Class 10 students in offline mode from July 30. Students who are not satisfied with their results with their can appear for the offline test. The Board could not conduct the examinations this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. While 40 per cent weightage was given to the highest marks obtained in Class 9 in each subject, the remaining 60 per cent was based on the practice tests conducted in Class 10. The special offline board exams will commence on July 30 and continue till August 5.

According to local reports, candidates who wish to take the exam can fill up the application forms online between July 5 and July 14. Students will not be required to pay any fees for appearing in the examinations, BSE said.

BSE Odisha had last week announced the result of Class 10 students. This year, 97.89 per cent of students have passed Class 10. School and Mass Education Minister S R Dash announced the results of the High School Certificate (Class 10), State Open School Certificate, and the Madhyama examination at the BSE head office in Cuttack.

The minister said of the 5,74,125 students, 7,703 had failed, while 4,412 were absentees. Among those who passed, 2,81,658 are girls, Mr Dash said.

Mr Dash said 1,71,561 students got above 60 per cent. It includes 2,656 students who secured A1 grade and 22,131 who got A2 grade.

In the Madhayama examination, 4,622 out of 4,713 students cleared it with a pass percentage of 98.07, while 4,752 students cleared the state open school certificate, he said.