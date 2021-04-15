Odisha has postponed Class 10 and Class 12 board exams 2021

Odisha government has ordered the suspension of Classes 10, 12 board examinations considering the alarming increases in COVID-19 cases. The state government has also decided to promote students of Classes 9 and 11 to the next class without any examinations. The decision regarding Class 12 examinations will be taken in June first week.





"Chief Minister has ordered the suspension of all 10th and 12th board examinations in the state in the wake of the COVID pandemic. The State Council for Higher Education has postponed its Class XII examinations, which were due to start on May 19," reads a tweet from Information and Public Relations Department, Odisha.





କରୋନା ମହାମାରୀ ପରିପ୍ରେକ୍ଷୀରେ ରାଜ୍ୟର ସମସ୍ତ ଦଶମ ଓ ଦ୍ବାଦଶ ବୋର୍ଡ ପରୀକ୍ଷାକୁ ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରଖିବା ପାଇଁ ମାନ୍ୟବର ମୁଖ୍ୟମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ନିର୍ଦ୍ଦେଶ ଦେଇଛନ୍ତି। ରାଜ୍ୟ ଉଚ୍ଚ ମାଧ୍ୟମିକ ଶିକ୍ଷା ପରିଷଦ ଦ୍ବାରା ତା ୧୮.୫.୨୧ ଠାରୁ ଆରମ୍ଭ ହେବାକୁ ଥିବା ୧୨ଶ ଶ୍ରେଣୀ ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସ୍ଥଗିତ ରଖାଯାଇଛି। — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) April 15, 2021

"The decision on the exams will be made once the COVID-19 situation improves. In the first week of June 2021, the state government and the Council for Higher Education will review the examination and the next decision will be made to give the students the appropriate time," it added.





Odisha plus two examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams, conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education, were slated to begin on May 18. Class 10 exams in the state were to start from May 3 and continue till May 15, 2021.





Earlier, Odisha School and Mass Education Department promoted all the students from Class 1 to Class 8 to the next classes without examination for the academic session 2020-21.