Odisha Class 10 Assessment Criteria Released; 5 Points

BSE Odisha has announced an alternative assessment method to prepare BSE Class 10 results. The state government had cancelled BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2021 in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: May 8, 2021 11:20 am IST

BSE Odisha Matric exam 2021 passing criteria has been released
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced an alternative assessment method to prepare BSE Class 10 results. As per the criteria released by the board, the valuation will be done on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks. The board will also consider the performance of a school in the past four years’ HSC exam. The state government had cancelled BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2021 in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2021: Passing Criteria

  • For “regular” and “quasi-regular” students, marks will be given on the basis of their performance in the half-yearly, annual exams of Class 9 and practice tests held in Class 10.
  • 40 per cent weightage will be given to highest marks obtained in Class 9 exams in each subject.
  • The remaining 60 per cent weightage will come from practice tests conducted in Class 10.
  • In case any candidate has appeared in only one practice test, then 70 per cent weightage will be given in the mark secured in Class 9 exams (half-yearly and annual).
  • For candidates who have not appeared in any practice test in Class 10, a hundred per cent weightage will be given to the marks secured in half-yearly and annual exams.
BSE Odisha Class 10 result
