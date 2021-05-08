Odisha Class 10 Assessment Criteria Released; 5 Points

BSE Odisha Matric exam 2021 passing criteria has been released

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha has announced an alternative assessment method to prepare BSE Class 10 results. As per the criteria released by the board, the valuation will be done on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks. The board will also consider the performance of a school in the past four years’ HSC exam. The state government had cancelled BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2021 in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

BSE Odisha Matric Exam 2021: Passing Criteria