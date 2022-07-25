Odisha CHSE Result 2022: 12th Science, Commerce Results To Be Announced By July 30, Says Education Minister

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the result of Higher Secondary, Class 12 exam by Saturday, July 30. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash told Careers360, "HS, 12th result 2022 will be announced by July 30. The CHSE 12th result date will be announced soon." As per the education minister, science and commerce results will be announced by July 30, the Humanities stream result will be released in August. Once announced, students can check the HS, 12th result 2022 on the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

To check CHSE 12th science, commerce results, click on the separate result link for Science, Commerce. On the new window, enter registration number, roll number and image text. CHSE 12th Science, Commerce stream individual scorecards will appear on the screen. Download the 12th scorecard, and take a print out for further references.

Over 3 lakh students had appeared for the HS, 12th exam held from April 28 to May 31, 2022. The candidates need to secure a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate to pass in the Class 12 exam.

Odisha Plus Two 12th Result 2022: How To Download Scorecard

Visit the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in Click on CHSE 12th result link Enter eight digit roll number and ten digit registration number CHSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen Download HS scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

BSE Odisha Madhyamik result was earlier announced on July 6, and a total of 90.55 per cent students passed in the Class 10 exam successfully this year. The students with A1 grade are- 8,119 students, A2- 54,889 students and a total of 8,699 students could not clear the Class 10 exam.

For details on CHSE HS 12th result 2022, please visit the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.