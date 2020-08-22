Odisha CHSE Result 2020: Apply For Rechecking Till September 5

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha, has allowed students to apply for rechecking and retotalling of answer booklets of the state board’s Class 12 Science and Commerce examination marks. Students unsatisfied with the CHSE 12th Science and Commerce results 2020 can apply for the rechecking and retotalling of marks obtained. Students can apply for obtaining the scanned copies of CHSE 12th Science and Commerce answer sheets till September 5. Students can apply online at the council’s website and State Bank of India’s website within the stipulated date.

CHSE, however, has restricted the retotalling and rechecking of marks to only those papers whose exams were held as per schedule before the start of lockdown. The CHSE rechecking and retotalling of marks will not be applicable to candidates withheld and candidates marked MP, or malpractice.

The CHSE 12th Science results were announced on August 12, 2020. As many as 98,536 students had written the Odisha 12th Science exam this year. The overall pass percentage of CHSE Class 12th Science is 70.21 per cent. The pass percentage in CHSE Class 12th Commerce is 74.95 per cent. The Odisha Class 12th Commerce results were declared on August 19.

The detailed application process for obtaining the scanned copies of rechecked answer booklets are mentioned in a notification issued by the council. Students can download the scanned copies of CHSE 12th Science and CHSE 12th Commerce answer sheets between August 28 and September 12.

CHSE is yet to declare the Class 12th Arts and Vocational results. However, as per official sources, the Odisha Class 12th Arts results will be announced by August end.