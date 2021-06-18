  • Home
The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released the criteria to declare the results of the cancelled Class 12th Odisha board exams.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 18, 2021 5:11 pm IST

Odisha releases marking scheme
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has released the criteria to declare the results of the cancelled Class 12th Odisha board exams. The exams were cancelled considering the safety of students amid Covid. The regular students will be awarded scores in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams. CHSE will delcare the results of Class 12th canceled exams in the second week of August, 2021.

However, students unsatisfied with the marking scheme will also be allowed to appear for the offline exams later on when the situation arising out of Covid normalises.

