Odisha CHSE Forms Committee To Decide Class 12 Evaluation Criteria

Odisha CHSE 12th Exams: The 14-member committee formed by the Odisha Government will submit its report on the evaluation criteria within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders, a CHSE statement said.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jun 7, 2021 12:55 pm IST

Odisha board forms committee for Class 12th CHSE assessment criteria
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) has formed a committee to decide criteria to declare the results of the cancelled Class 12th Odisha board exams. The exams were cancelled considering the safety of students amid Covid. The 14-member committee will submit its report on the evaluation criteria within 10 days from the date of issue of the orders, a CHSE statement said.

The CHSE Odisha statement said: “In accordance with the orders of the Government, an Expert Committee is hereby constituted.. to suggest well defined alternative objective criteria for assessment of the Regular and Ex-Regular examinees of Annual HS Examination, 2021.”

“The Committee will submit its report within 10 days from issue of this order,” it added.

The Odisha Government on June 4 had cancelled the Class 12 CHSE exams keeping in view the pandemic situation.

The decision to cancel the Class 12th CHSE exams came a few days after the Centre announced the cancellation of Class 12 CBSE exams. Odisha plus two examinations for Arts, Science and Commerce streams, administered by CHSE, were slated to begin on May 18.

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha has already fixed the criteria to award marks to Class 10 students. The Annual High School Certificate (HSC), Madhyama and State Open School Certificate examinations were cancelled due to Covid this year. As per the criteria released by the board, the evaluation of the cancelled students will be done on the basis of Class 9 and Class 10 marks. The board will also consider the performance of schools in the past four years’ HSC exam.

