Odisha CHSE To Declare Class 12 Science, Commerce Results Soon; Official Website; Direct Link

CHSE +2 result to be announced soon

The CHSE +2 Science and Commerce result 2021 Odisha board will be released shortly on the official website of Council for Higher Secondary Education, or CHSE. Students can access the CHSE Class 12th Science and Commerce results by using the roll numbers and dates of birth. Students can access the result from the website of CHSE 12th Class +2 result 2020 -- orissaresults.nic.in.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the Odisha +2 result

There is no update on the result date and time of Arts and Vocational studies. The board while announcing the Odisha Class 12 Science and Commerce result date, had said that the Arts and Vocational results will be declared later since some paperwork was pending with the department.

CHSE +2 Result: Evaluation Process

Scores will be awarded in the practical/ project component of a paper both for regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.

The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated. An examinee not satisfied with the result declared on the basis of Alternative Assessment Criteria, can opt to appear for the examination in the off-line mode which will be conducted when the situation will be conducive, the department said in a notification.