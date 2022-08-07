Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Tomorrow; Glimpse At Last Year’s Pass Percentage

CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts result tomorrow

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Class 12 or Plus 2 Arts result tomorrow, August 8. Odisha CHSE Arts result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm. Students will get their individual CHSE Arts results from the board website – orissaresults.nic.in. Along with the CHSE Arts result Odisha board 2022, the Council will also announce the CHSE Vocational result.

Last year the CHSE Odisha result Class 12 Arts was declared on August 14. A total of 95 students had scored over 90 per cent marks in Odisha CHSE Arts results last year. Of the 1,89,363 eligible students, 1,86,685 students, or 98.58 per cent students, passed in Odisha Plus Two Arts result last year, while 99.16 per cent of regular students passed Odisha Plus Two Vocational result. The Odisha CHSE exams were cancelled last year considering the safety of students amid Covid. While the regular students were awarded scores in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams, scores were awarded in the practical and project works.

Odisha +2 Result 2022 Arts, Vocational Mark Sheets: How To Download

Click on the result link at orissaresults.nic.in

Enter roll number

Enter registration number

Enter security pin

Submit the details

Download CHSE +2 results Arts, Vocational scorecards

Odisha Class 12 Arts Result: List Of Websites

chseodisha.nic.in

orissaresults.nic.in

samsodisha.gov.in

The CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results have already been declared on July 27. The overall pass percentage this year is 94.12 per cent in Science and89.20 per cent in Commerce.