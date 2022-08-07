  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Tomorrow; Glimpse At Last Year’s Pass Percentage

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Tomorrow; Glimpse At Last Year’s Pass Percentage

CHSE Odisha Result 2022: Students will get their individual CHSE Arts results from the board website – orissaresults.nic.in. Along with the CHSE Arts result Odisha board 2022, the Council will also announce the CHSE Vocational result.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 7, 2022 8:26 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 On August 8; Know Result Time
CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 Tomorrow; List Of Websites To Download Scorecard
Odisha HS 12th Arts Result 2022 Soon; Qualifying Marks, Last Year's Pass Percentage
Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022 To Be Out Soon; Check Minimum Passing Marks
Odisha HS Class 12 Arts Result 2022 Awaited; Official Website, Steps To Check
CHSE Odisha Result 2022 (OUT) Live: Odisha Plus 2 Science, Commerce Result Link At Orissaresults.nic.in
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Tomorrow; Glimpse At Last Year’s Pass Percentage
CHSE Odisha Class 12th Arts result tomorrow
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Class 12 or Plus 2 Arts result tomorrow, August 8. Odisha CHSE Arts result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm. Students will get their individual CHSE Arts results from the board website – orissaresults.nic.in. Along with the CHSE Arts result Odisha board 2022, the Council will also announce the CHSE Vocational result.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!
Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here
Browse: Best Colleges in Odisha after 12th, Access Now!
Also See: Top 50+ Entrance Exams after 12th. Check Now

Last year the CHSE Odisha result Class 12 Arts was declared on August 14. A total of 95 students had scored over 90 per cent marks in Odisha CHSE Arts results last year. Of the 1,89,363 eligible students, 1,86,685 students, or 98.58 per cent students, passed in Odisha Plus Two Arts result last year, while 99.16 per cent of regular students passed Odisha Plus Two Vocational result. The Odisha CHSE exams were cancelled last year considering the safety of students amid Covid. While the regular students were awarded scores in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams, scores were awarded in the practical and project works.

Odisha +2 Result 2022 Arts, Vocational Mark Sheets: How To Download

  • Click on the result link at orissaresults.nic.in
  • Enter roll number
  • Enter registration number
  • Enter security pin
  • Submit the details
  • Download CHSE +2 results Arts, Vocational scorecards

Odisha Class 12 Arts Result: List Of Websites

  • chseodisha.nic.in
  • orissaresults.nic.in
  • samsodisha.gov.in

The CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results have already been declared on July 27. The overall pass percentage this year is 94.12 per cent in Science and89.20 per cent in Commerce.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha CHSE Arts Results CHSE Odisha Class 12th Result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Mains Session 2 Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Time, Websites to Check
Live | JEE Main Result 2022 Live: JEE Mains Session 2 Result At Jeemain.nta.nic.in; Time, Websites to Check
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Date: Know When Medical Aspirants Can Expect NTA NEET Result
NEET UG Answer Key 2022 Date: Know When Medical Aspirants Can Expect NTA NEET Result
AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result Declared; Know How To Download Rank Card
AEEE 2022 Phase Two Result Declared; Know How To Download Rank Card
Goa To Implement Hundred Per Cent NEP In Higher Education From Next Academic Year: Chief Minister To Centre
Goa To Implement Hundred Per Cent NEP In Higher Education From Next Academic Year: Chief Minister To Centre
IIT Bombay Defends Fee Hike, Says Needed To
IIT Bombay Defends Fee Hike, Says Needed To "Stay Alive And Grow"
.......................... Advertisement ..........................