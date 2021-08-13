Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Results Tomorrow: Reports

  • Home
Odisha CHSE +2 Arts Results 2021: The official result website of Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) -- orissaresults.nic.in will host the CHSE +2 result Odisha board Arts and Vocational results tomorrow.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 13, 2021 6:45 pm IST

CHSE +2 Arts results tomorrow
New Delhi:

The CHSE +2 Arts result 2021 Odisha board will be released tomorrow, August 14, on the official website of the Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE). Students can access the CHSE Class 12th Arts results by using the roll numbers and dates of birth. Apart from the website of CHSE 12th Class +2 result -- orissaresults.nic.in, some private portals will also update the results on their websites.

Latest: Your Class 12 score qualifies you for these Top Universities - Check list here 

The CHSE +2 Odisha exams were cancelled considering the safety of students amid Covid. While the regular students will be awarded scores in the theory papers on basis of their performances in Class 10th board exams, scores will be awarded in the practical/ project component of a paper both for regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.

The scores, the Council said, awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated. An examinee not satisfied with the result declared on the basis of alternative evaluation criteria, can opt to appear for the examination in the off-line mode which will be conducted when the situation will be conducive, the department said in a notification.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the Odisha +2 result

The CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results have already been declared on July 31. The overall pass percentage this year is 95.15 per cent in Science and 94.96 per cent in Commerce.

