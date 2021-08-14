Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Today, Know How To Download

Image credit: Shutterstock CHSE + 2 result 2021 soon at orissaresults.nic.in (representational)

Odisha +2 result 2021: Council of Higher Secondary Education Odisha will release the CHSE Class 12 Arts result 2021 today. Results will be accessible on the official website of the board- orissaresults.nic.in and chseodisha.nic.in. The result link on the website will be live once the result is declared.

Candidates will need their roll numbers and date of birth to access the result. Around 2.21 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 12 Arts exams 2021. This year due to COVID-19 pandemic CHSE cancelled the Class 12 examinations and students are evaluated on the basis of their performance in Class 10th board exams.

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Results: How To Check?

Go to the official websites of CHSE- rissaresults.nic.in or chseodisha.nic.in.

On the homepage, click on the result link

Candidates will be redirected to a login page

Fill in the required credentials including roll number and registration number

Click on ‘Submit

Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result will appear on screen

Candidates can take a screenshot and print out for future reference.

The CHSE board has already declared the results of Science and Commerce students on July 31. The results for art and vocational courses were also slated to be released on July 31 but the board requested the Supreme Court to extend the deadline due to undeclared reasons.

Results were declared online and out of 78,899 regular students in Science and Commerce streams, 78.809 were declared pass this year.

In Science stream, 95.15 per cent of total students were declared pass and in Commerce stream, 94.96 per cent students were declared pass.