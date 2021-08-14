  • Home
Odisha CHSE Class 12 Arts Result Declared; 95 Students Get Over 90 Per Cent Marks

Students will get their individual score cards from the CHSE Odisha result 2021 website – orissaresults.nic.in. A total of 95 students have scored over 90 per cent marks in Odisha CHSE Arts results today, according to the Education Minister.

Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 14, 2021 2:19 pm IST

New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha has declared Class 12 or Plus 2 Arts result. Odisha CHSE Arts result 2021 has been announced by the School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash at 1 pm today, August 14. Students will get their individual score cards from the CHSE Odisha result 2021 website – orissaresults.nic.in. A total of 95 students have scored over 90 per cent marks in Odisha CHSE Arts results today, according to the Education Minister.

Live Updates

Of the total 2,20,202 enrolled students (regular and ex-regular), 2,20,081 students have appeared and 1,96,959 students have passed. the overall pass percentage this year on CHSE Arts 12th results 89.49 per cent. However, the overall pass percentage is 98.58 per cent for only regular students. As many as 206 students have been placed in the Compartment category. Along with the CHSE Arts result Odisha board 2021, the Council has also announced the Vocational and Madrassa results. 99.16 per cent of regular students have passed Odisha Plus Two Vocational result 2021.

Odisha +2 Result 2021 Arts, Vocational Mark Sheets: How To Download

  • Click on the result link at orissaresults.nic.in

  • Enter roll number

  • Enter registration number

  • Enter security pin

  • Submit the details

  • Download CHSE +2 results Arts, Vocational scorecards

The CHSE +2 Science and Commerce results have already been declared on July 31. The overall pass percentage this year is 95.15 per cent in Science and 94.96 per cent in Commerce.

Odisha CHSE Arts Results
