Odisha CHSE 12th Science, Commerce Result 2022 Tomorrow, Says Education Minister

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha will announce the Odisha Board Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2022 for Science and Commerce streams tomorrow, July 27, Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash said. "The results of class 12 board examination for science and commerce streams will be declared at 4 PM on Wednesday at the office of the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) in Bhubaneswar," he said.

As per the schedule, the CHSE Odisha 12th Science and Commerce results 2022 will be declared at 4 pm tomorrow. This year, around 3.22 lakh students in Odisha appeared for the class 12 board examinations, which began from April 28.

Once declared, the Odisha HS Science result 2022 and Odisha 12th Commerce result 2022 will be available on the official websites-- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in.

Odisha CHSE 12th Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the websites- orissaresults.nic.in, chseodisha.nic.in. On the homepage, click on "CHSE 12th Science, Commerce result" link. Enter your roll number and registration number. CHSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen. Download HS scorecard, and take a print out for further reference.

BSE Odisha Madhyamik result was earlier announced on July 6, and a total of 90.55 per cent students passed in the Class 10 exam successfully this year. The students with A1 grade are- 8,119 students, A2- 54,889 students and a total of 8,699 students could not clear the Class 10 exam.

