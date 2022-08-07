Odisha CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022 On August 8; Know Result Time

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check CHSE 12th Arts result at chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha will announce the plus two Arts result 2022 on August 8. CHSE officials told Careers360 that the Class 12 Arts result will be announced at 1 PM, the candidates can check result and download scorecard on the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. They can download scorecard using their roll number and registration number.

Recommended: Check top 100 careers after class 12th. Download Free!

Don't Miss: Best Courses after 12th Science/Arts/Commerce, Know Here

Browse: Best Colleges in Odisha after 12th, Access Now!

Also See: Top 50+ Entrance Exams after 12th. Check Now

To download the 12th Arts scorecard, candidates need to click on the result link and enter the registration number, and roll number. CHSE 12th Arts scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a printout for further references.

Students must have to score a minimum of 30 per cent in every subject and 33 per cent in aggregate to pass Odisha 12th Arts board examination. Those who score an E grade will have to appear in the CHSE Class 12 supplementary examinations in order to qualify the Odisha 12th board examination.

CHSE earlier announced the Class 12 result for Science and Commerce stream exam on July 27. The pass percentage in plus two Science was 94.12 per cent, while 89.20 per cent in Commerce stream.