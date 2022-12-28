Need To Focus On Reshaping Technology Education, Says Odisha Chief Minister

  • Home
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday said there is a need to focus on reshaping technology education, as it dominates almost every aspect of life and society in the 21st century.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Dec 28, 2022 8:10 am IST | Source: PTI

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik addressed a session organised by the Biju Patnaik University of Technology
Bhubaneswar:

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Tuesday said there is a need to focus on reshaping technology education, as it dominates almost every aspect of life and society in the 21st century. Addressing a session organised by the Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Chief Minister also said higher education is critical for societal aspirations, developmental priorities and social values, all of which must be assessed, nurtured and refined regularly.

“There is a need to turn focus on reshaping technology education. The future of our civilisation totally depends on the quality and direction of our education,” the Chief Minister said. Mr Patnaik also said the session will help create awareness about the National Education Policy 2020, and deliberate on the challenges and opportunities for its implementation. “The state government is ready to provide all necessary support in the endeavour for transformation of our technological education,” he said.

The Biju Patnaik University of Technology has plans for implementation of the new policy and discussion on various aspects of it such as introduction of multi-disciplinary courses, bringing improvement in research, innovation and rankings, capacity building and promotion of local language in engineering are underway, officials said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

