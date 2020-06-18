Odisha Cancels UG, PG Final Exams; Universities To Adopt Alternative Evaluation Method

All UG, PG final semester/year exams have been cancelled in Odisha

All UG and PG final year/semester exams in Odisha state universities, except for Medical, Paramedical, and Pharmacy courses, have been cancelled. Universities and Autonomous colleges will adopt an alternative evaluation method for cancelled exams and declare results by August 2020.

As per the alternative evaluation method, students will be awarded marks on the basis of internal marks, practical marks, and average of marks obtained in all previous semesters/years in the corresponding papers of that subject.

Where Universities have not been able to conduct practical exam for final semester/year, the average marks obtained in practical papers in all previous semesters/years will be awarded as the practical marks for final semester/year semester.

Dissertation, projects, and internally evaluated papers will be evaluated out of full marks allotted for the papers. There will be no viva-voce or presentation for these papers and the papers will be collected from student either by post, email or WhatsApp.

Students who wish to improve their result can sit for special exam which will be held in November 2020 and the result for the same will be released by December 2020.

Pending back paper exam for final year/semester students will be cancelled if a student has maximum two back papers. Instead, Universities/autonomous colleges can adopt proportionate quotient method or any other acceptable method to evaluate the students. If a student has more than two back papers they will have to appear for regular exams, whenever conducted.

The intermediate even semester/ year exam will not be held for UG and PG courses. However, for first year students in yearly system, exam will be held as notified by the University. Students will be promoted automatically, however, back paper exam will be held for them as usual.

These guidelines are also applicable for Final Year/Final Semester exams if DDCE (Utkal University and Fakir Mohan University), and all type of Teacher Education Programme.