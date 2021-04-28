Odisha Boy Continues CA Exam Preparation In COVID Ward; Photo Goes Viral

CA exam aspirant prepares for exam in COVID-19 ward

The COVID-19 infection did not stop a Chartered Accountant (CA) candidate to continue his preparation for the exam in the COVID isolation ward in Odisha. He was hailed by the netizens as IAS officer Vijay Kulagne shared a picture of him on Twitter studying for the exams while sitting on the hospital bed.

He appreciated the candidates for his dedication as he said, “Success is not coincidence. You need dedication. I visited COVID-19 hospital and found this guy studying for the CA exam. Your dedication makes you forget your pain. After that success is only formality”.

Mr Kulagne took this picture while he was on a visit to MKCG Medical College Hospital in Berhampur.

While many Twitter users encouraged him to keep studying harder and prayed for his speedy recovery, few advised him to take rest and recover and then focus on the CA exam preparation.

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has postponed the dates for CA Intermediate and Final exams scheduled for May, 2021 due to rising COVID-19 cases. It is yet to release the revised dates for the CA exams.

"Important Announcement regarding Postponement of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations - Final & Intermediate Course which are scheduled to be held in May 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic," the ICAI tweeted.

The ICAI will be reviewing the COVID-19 situation and will declare the fresh dates at least 25 days before the exam.