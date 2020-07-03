  • Home
The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha cancelled the remaining class 12 exams and released an alternative assessment scheme.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 3, 2020 11:16 am IST

New Delhi:

The Council for Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha cancelled the remaining class 12 exams and released an alternative assessment scheme. CHSE Odisha's assessment scheme for cancelled papers mirrors that of CBSE scheme.

As per the scheme shared by the Council on its official website, students who have completed all the examinations, their result will be prepared on the basis of their performance in the exam.

For students who appeared in more than three papers, the average of the marks in theory paper of best three performing subjects will be awarded in the theory part of the paper for which exam has been cancelled.

If a student has appeared in only three papers, then average of marks in theory paper of best two performing subjects will be awarded.

For Compartmental exam candidates, marks will be awarded on the basis of performance in exams where the student has managed to appear in all the required papers. For compartmental exam students who could not appear in all of the required papers, the average of the marks obtained in any theory paper/papers held this year will be awarded. For calculation of average marks, practical marks will not be considered.

The Council will also conduct an optional examination for the cancelled papers when the situation is favorable. Students will have the option to appear or skip the optional exam. Those students who choose to appear for the optional exam, the marks obtained will be treated as final.

