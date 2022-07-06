Odisha Board Declares Class 10 Result

BSE Odisha Class 10 result has been declared

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha Class 10 result has been declared today, July 6. The Odisha board Class 10 exam was held between April 29 and May 6. The overall pass percentage has been recorded at 90.55 per cent. The bseodisha.ac.in and orissaresults.nic.in official websites will host the Class 10 Odisha board result. Login credentials including admit card numbers and dates of birth will have to be used to access the Class 10 Odisha result. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live

Students will be required to score at least 33 per cent marks to be considered Odisha board Class 10th result 2022 qualified. Students who score below 33 per cent will be declared fail in BSE Odisha matric result 2022. Students who fail to score the minimum marks can appear in supplementary exam to save their year.

Last year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 result was declared on June 25. The overall pass percentage last year was 97.89 per cent. While 97.89 per cent regular students qualified for +2 admission in Odisha last year, 88 per cent ex-regular students had also passed. In 5,945 schools, 100 per cent of students passed Class 10 last year. The BSE Matric results last year was prepared using students’ performance in past exams, as Odisha Class 10 exams were cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.