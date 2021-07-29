  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha Board Class 12 Science, Commerce Results On July 31

Odisha Board Class 12 Science, Commerce Results On July 31

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will publish the examination results of Class 12 Science and Commerce streams on July 31.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Jul 29, 2021 7:42 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Odisha Board Class 12 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check
Odisha Government Issues Modalities For Publication Of Class 12 Results
Odisha Releases Class 12 Evaluation Criteria; Result By August 2nd Week
Odisha CHSE Forms Committee To Decide Class 12 Evaluation Criteria
Odisha Class 12 Board Exam Cancelled
Odisha Plus Two Exam 2021 From May 18: Samir Ranjan Dash
Odisha Board Class 12 Science, Commerce Results On July 31
CHSE Class 12 Science, Commerce result 2021 today
Image credit: Shutterstock
New Delhi:

The Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) will publish the examination results of Class 12 Science and Commerce streams on July 31. In a statement, Odisha's School and Mass Education Department said on Wednesday the much-awaited result, which was scheduled to be announced by July 31, will certainly be published on the due date.

Recommended: Know about various Careers after 12th based on your stream. Click here to Download Free E-book.

However, no decision on the results of Arts and Vocational studies have been taken since some paperwork was pending with the department, it said.

A petition in this regard has been filed in the Supreme Court by the state government, praying for some more time to publish the results of Arts and Vocational studies exams, it added.

Last month, the Supreme Court had asked state boards to declare the results for class 12 exams by July 31.

On June 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had announced cancellation of class 12 examination for the year 2021, stating that the lives of the students was the top priority for the state government amid the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The results will be declared based on an assessment formula.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
Odisha 12th result Odisha Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
PM Modi To Launch Educational Initiatives Today To Mark One Year Of NEP
PM Modi To Launch Educational Initiatives Today To Mark One Year Of NEP
Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce Class 12 Result Today
Madhya Pradesh Board To Announce Class 12 Result Today
CLAT 2021 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
CLAT 2021 Result Declared; Here’s Direct Link
GATE 2022 To Be Held In February, Two New Papers Added
GATE 2022 To Be Held In February, Two New Papers Added
Union Education Minister Meets NEP Drafting Panel Chief K Kasturirangan
Union Education Minister Meets NEP Drafting Panel Chief K Kasturirangan
.......................... Advertisement ..........................