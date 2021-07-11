Odisha Board Class 12 Result Soon; Know Where, How To Check

Odisha Class 12 results soon at chseodisha.nic.in

The Odisha Board Class 12th result is expected to be declared soon. When announced, students can access Odisha board Class 12 results on the official website of the Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha (CHSE) -- chseodisha.nic.in. Last year, results for Science, Arts and Commerce streams were announced separately.

The examinations of the Odisha CHSE Plus 2 Arts, Science and Commerce along with vocational courses were cancelled keeping in mind the health and safety issues of the students, teachers and parents

The Odisha board Class 12 marks will be awarded to the regular examinees in theory papers/theory components of papers on the basis of the performance of the examinee in the 10th Board examination. Scores will be awarded in the practical/ project component of a paper both for regular and ex-regular examinees at their higher secondary school level.

The scores awarded at the HS School level will be scrutinized and moderated. An examinee not satisfied with the result declared on the basis of alternative assessment criteria, can opt to appear for the examination in the off-line mode which will be conducted when the situation will be conducive, the department said in a notification.

Odisha Class 12 Result 2021: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official website of CHSE

Step 2: Click on the designated result link

Step 3: Insert login credentials including roll number and registration number

Step 4: Submit and view the Odisha +2 result

Students can check the CHSE Odisha board results on some private portals including indiaresults.com and examresults.net apart from the official website of the board. Students accessing Class 12 CHSE results from the private portals can verify their scores on the official website for authentication.