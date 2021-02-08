Odisha Board Class 10 Exams From May 3; Schedule Here

The Odisha Board has released the Class 10 exam time-table for the state board exams. The Odisha Board Class 10 exams will begin from May 3, 2021 and will be held in designated centres across the state in offline pen-and-paper format. The Class 10 Odisha board exams will continue till May 15, 2021. The Class 10 Odisha board exams will be held between 8 am and 10 am.

The Odisha board Class 10 exams will be held for two parts. While Part 1 will be held for objective type questions, Part 2 will be held for subjective type questions. Students have to answer the Odisha Board Class 10 objective type questions in the OMR sheet and the subjective questions will have to be answered on the Question cum Answer booklet.

As per the Odisha Board Class 10 exam dates, the Class 10 exams will start with the First language paper on May 3 and end with Social Science on May 15.

୨୦୨୧ ବାର୍ଷିକ ହାଇସ୍କୁଲ ସାର୍ଟିଫିକେଟ୍ (ରେଗୁଲାର ଓ ଏକ୍ସ ରେଗୁଲାର) ପରୀକ୍ଷା ମଇ ୩ ତାରିଖରୁ ୧୫ ତାରିଖ ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଅନୁଷ୍ଠିତ ହେବ। ପରୀକ୍ଷା ସକାଳ ୮ଟାରୁ ୧୦ଟା ପର୍ଯ୍ୟନ୍ତ ହେବ। ପରୀକ୍ଷାର୍ଥୀମାନେ ଅବଜେକ୍ଟିଭ୍ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନର ଉତ୍ତର "ଓଏମଆର୍ ସିଟ୍" ରେ ଏବଂ ସବଜେକ୍ଟିଭ୍ ପ୍ରଶ୍ନର ଉତ୍ତର "ପ୍ରଶ୍ନ ପତ୍ର ବୁକଲେଟ"ରେ ଦେବେ। pic.twitter.com/SWAREICFEE — I & PR Department, Odisha (@IPR_Odisha) February 8, 2021

The Odisha board examinations, along with several state boards in the country have undergone changes due to COVID-19 situation. While most of the schools have conducted classes online throughout 2020, they are now slowly opening in a staggered manner to conduct in-person classes and give practical training to the students appearing for the board exams in 2021. States including Assam, Bihar and Maharashtra have also released the upcoming 2021 board exam schedules.

The Odisha Government had resumed offline classes for students of Class 10 and Class 12 from January 8. The students of Classes 10 and 12 will be given 100 days of classroom teaching before they appear in the annual examinations in May. The students of Classes 10 and 12 will be given 100 days of classroom teaching before they appear in the annual examinations in May, an official notification issued earlier said.