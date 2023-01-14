Odisha Board 2023 Class 12 HS Exam Time Table Out For Arts, Science, Commerce Streams
Odisha HS 2023 Exam: The CHSE Class 12th Science stream exam will start on March 1, 2023 and the exams for Arts and Commerce streams will begin on March 2.
The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, has announced the Class 12 exam dates for the 2023 annual exams. The Odisha board Class 12, or Higher Secondary (HS), examination for the Science stream will start on March 1, 2023, while for Arts and Commerce, the Class 12 HS Odisha exams will begin on March 2. Along with the Odisha board Class 12 exams for Arts, Science and Commerce, the council has also announced the Distance Education (corresponding course) and vocational stream exam datesheets.
The Odisha board Class 12 HS practical exams for the Science, Arts, Commerce, and Vocational courses will be held between February 1 and February 10. The Odisha board Class 12 exams will get over on April 5, 2023.
Odisha Board HS 12th Time Table 2023: How To Download
- Go to the website -- chseodisha.nic.in.
- Under ‘Latest Notifications’ section, click on ‘Programme for Annual Higher Secondary Examination 2023’
- On the next window PDF file of Odisha 2023 CHSE time table for Arts, Science and Commerce stream will appear on the screen
- Download the Class 12 HS time table Odisha board 2023