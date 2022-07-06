Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Announced Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 at 1 PM today

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Matric Result 2022 today, July 6. According to the Odisha Board, the Class 10 result will be announced at 1 PM, the students can download the Class 10 scorecard on the official websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the pass percentage, merit list through a press conference held at the board's office in Cuttack at 1 PM.

The students can access the Class 10 scorecard using the result link at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download BSE Odisha Madhyamik Result 2022 scorecard, use roll number, date of birth. Odisha Matric Result 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Apart from the Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 websites, the students can get the BSE Odisha Result 2022 via SMS. To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, candidates had to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha Odisha Matric exam this year, the minimum passing marks in BSE Class 10 Result 2022 is 33 per cent.

Last year, the pass percentage in the BSE Odisha Class 10 result was 97.89 per cent. The students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria as Class 10 exam was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.