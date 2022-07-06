  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Announced Today

Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Announced Today

Odisha Board 10th Result 2022: BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 will be announced today at 1 PM. Check Odisha Board Class 10 result 2022 at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in

Education | Edited by Arnab Mitra | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 6:50 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Live
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Odisha Matric Class 10 Result 2022 For Over 5.8 Lakh Students Tomorrow
Odisha 10th Result 2022: Last Five Years’ Pass Percentage Trends
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 To Be Announced On July 6, Says Education Minister
BSE Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Date To Be Announced Tomorrow: Education Minister
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Next Week: Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash
Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 To Be Announced Today
BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 at 1 PM today
Image credit: shutterstock.com

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will announce the Odisha Matric Result 2022 today, July 6. According to the Odisha Board, the Class 10 result will be announced at 1 PM, the students can download the Class 10 scorecard on the official websites- bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash will announce the pass percentage, merit list through a press conference held at the board's office in Cuttack at 1 PM.

Latest: Top Courses after 10th Class, Download Free!

Don't Miss: Which Stream is Best after 10th Class? Know Here

Also See: 10 Best Scholarships for Class 10 Students, Check Now

The students can access the Class 10 scorecard using the result link at bseodisha.nic.in, orissaresults.nic.in. To download BSE Odisha Madhyamik Result 2022 scorecard, use roll number, date of birth. Odisha Matric Result 2022 scorecard will appear on the screen, download and take a print out for further references.

Apart from the Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 websites, the students can get the BSE Odisha Result 2022 via SMS. To get the Odisha 10th result 2022 via SMS, candidates had to type ‘OR01 <Roll No>’ and send the SMS to 5676750. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha Odisha Matric exam this year, the minimum passing marks in BSE Class 10 Result 2022 is 33 per cent.

Last year, the pass percentage in the BSE Odisha Class 10 result was 97.89 per cent. The students were evaluated on the basis of alternative assessment criteria as Class 10 exam was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Click here for more Education News
odisha 10th result BSE Odisha Class 10 result
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
Live | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live: Odisha Class 10 Result 2022 Today; Direct Link, Websites To Check
PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Link To Be Activated Shortly; Websites To Check
Live | PSEB 10th Result 2022 Live: Punjab Board Class 10 Result Link To Be Activated Shortly; Websites To Check
Holiday For Educational Institutions In Coastal Karnataka Tomorrow Due To Rains
Holiday For Educational Institutions In Coastal Karnataka Tomorrow Due To Rains
Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result Date: Official Website, Steps To Check TBSE Result 2022
Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result Date: Official Website, Steps To Check TBSE Result 2022
Odisha Matric Class 10 Result 2022 For Over 5.8 Lakh Students Tomorrow
Odisha Matric Class 10 Result 2022 For Over 5.8 Lakh Students Tomorrow
.......................... Advertisement ..........................