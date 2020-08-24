Odisha Allows Visually Impaired Teachers To Take Online Classes From Their Homes
Teaching-Learning During COVID-19: Odisha allows visually-impaired teachers to offer online classes from homes.
Odisha Government's Higher Education Department has allowed visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till COVID-19 situation normalizes.
A letter on Monday from the department with the subject line--"Guidelines for On-Line Teaching of Under Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of All Colleges under the Administrative Control of Higher Education Department", read: "In continuation to the letter under reference, Government have been pleased to allow the visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till resumption of normalcy in COVID-19 pandemic. They are not required to come to college to take on-line classes."
Commissioner-cum-secretary, Higher Education Department has written to the principals of all the Degree Colleges coming under Higher Education Department in State asking them to take necessary steps in this regard.