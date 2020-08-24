  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha Allows Visually Impaired Teachers To Take Online Classes From Their Homes

Odisha Allows Visually Impaired Teachers To Take Online Classes From Their Homes

Teaching-Learning During COVID-19: Odisha allows visually-impaired teachers to offer online classes from homes.

Education | Asian News International | Updated: Aug 24, 2020 6:13 pm IST | Source: ANI

RELATED NEWS

IIT Bombay Holds Convocation Event In 'Virtual Reality' Mode
BHU UET Admit Card 2020 Released, Download Using Direct Link
COVID-19: IIT Gandhinagar Holds Online Convocation Ceremony
Gauhati University To Conduct UG, PG Final Year Exams Offline
BHU Terminal Semester: Banaras Hindu University To Hold Final Exams Online
BHU Entrance Exams: BHU Gears Up To Conduct Entrance Exam, Test Centres Asked To Adhere To SOP
Odisha Allows Visually Impaired Teachers To Take Online Classes From Their Homes
Odisha Allows Visually Impaired Teachers To Take Online Classes From Their Homes
Bhubaneshwar:

Odisha Government's Higher Education Department has allowed visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till COVID-19 situation normalizes.

A letter on Monday from the department with the subject line--"Guidelines for On-Line Teaching of Under Graduate and Post-Graduate Students of All Colleges under the Administrative Control of Higher Education Department", read: "In continuation to the letter under reference, Government have been pleased to allow the visually impaired teachers to take online classes from their residence till resumption of normalcy in COVID-19 pandemic. They are not required to come to college to take on-line classes."

Commissioner-cum-secretary, Higher Education Department has written to the principals of all the Degree Colleges coming under Higher Education Department in State asking them to take necessary steps in this regard.

Click here for more Education News
Visually Challenged Higher Education Department of Odisha
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched In Madurai; India Has 1,241 KVs Now
New Kendriya Vidyalaya Launched In Madurai; India Has 1,241 KVs Now
Odisha Government To Reduce School Syllabus In View Of COVID-19
Odisha Government To Reduce School Syllabus In View Of COVID-19
AIMA MAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Mat.aima.in, Direct Download Link Here
AIMA MAT 2020 Admit Card Released At Mat.aima.in, Direct Download Link Here
NTA Releases E-Certificates For Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme
NTA Releases E-Certificates For Sports Authority Of India's Coach Education Programme
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
NATA 2020 Admit Card: Exam Hall Ticket To Be Released Today At Nata.in
.......................... Advertisement ..........................