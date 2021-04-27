Odisha: Admission To Elementary, Secondary Schools Starts Today

  • Home
The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has announced that the admission for elementary and secondary schools will start from today, April 27, and will be completed by May 31.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Apr 27, 2021 1:13 pm IST

Odisha begins admission for elementary and secondary schools from today
The Odisha School and Mass Education Department has announced that the admission for elementary and secondary schools will start from today, April 27, and will be completed by May 31. The admission process for the 2021-22 academic session will be conducted between 7 am and 9:30 am on all working days and will be held by following COVID-19 guidelines.

“The admission process should be conducted from 7.00 A.M. to 9.30 A.M on all working days. Not more than five parents should be allowed at a time to attend school for admission of their wards,” an official statement issued in this regard said.

“The Headmasters are to ensure that, during the process of admission, all guidelines issued by the Government as precautionary measures such as using mask, social distancing and sanitization are to be followed strictly when parents come to school for admission”, it added.

While announcing the admission dates, Odisha School and Mass Education Department in their social media handle said: “Admission for Elementary and Secondary Schools for the session 2021-22 to Commence from 27th April 2021 and to be completed by 31st May 2021.”

The Odisha Government has promoted the students of Classes 1 to 9 to their next classes without exams considering the challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

The School and Mass Education Department said that all the admissions which are based on promotions within a school will not require the presence of students or their parents. Since these are rolling admissions, schools will update their admission register accordingly, the official statement added.

For new admission to Class 1, the headmasters of primary schools have been asked to collect information from anganwadi centres over telephone or WhatsApp.

