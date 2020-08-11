Odisha 2020 Science Results Tomorrow; Check Details Here

The Odisha Class 12th Science results 2020 will be declared tomorrow. The Council of Higher Secondary Education, Odisha, or CHSE, will publish the results on the official website of the council, orissaresults.nic.in. As many as 98,536 students had taken the Class 12th Science exams this year. Samir Ranjan Dash, Minister of School and Mass Education, Odisha, had confirmed the CHSE Class 12th Science result date and time.

The board had to postpone the exams scheduled after March 23 and later, the remaining Class 12th Science exams were cancelled altogether due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Odisha 12th result 2020 will now be based on an average marks formula. For students who appeared in more than three papers, the average mark of the best three theory papers will be awarded in the theory part of the paper for which exams were cancelled.And for those students who were able to appear in two papers, average of marks in theory paper of best two performing subjects will be awarded.

Odisha Class 12th Science Result 2020: How To Check?

Step 1: Visit the official result website -- orissaresults.nic.in

Step 2: Insert the roll numbers and dates of birth on the allotted spaces

Step 3: Submit and access the Odisha Class 12th Science result 2020

In 2019, CHSE 12th Science results were declared in the first week of June. Around 99,000 students appeared for the Odisha Class 12th Science exams and 70,706 students qualified.