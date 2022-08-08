  • Home
Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Today; How To Check And Download CHSE Class 12 Score Card

CHSE 12th Odisha Result: To check the Odisha 12th Arts result 2022, students have to log in using their roll number and registration number.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Aug 8, 2022 1:29 pm IST

Odisha 12th Arts Result 2022 Today; How To Check And Download CHSE Class 12 Score Card
Odisha result Class 12th Arts today
New Delhi:

Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) Odisha will declare the Higher Secondary (Class 12) result 2022 for Arts and Vocational stream today, August 8. "Odisha Class 12 Arts result will be announced at 4 pm on August 8," CHSE officials informed Careers360. Once declared, the students can check their plus two Arts and Vocational stream result from the websites- chseodisha.nic.in, and orissaresults.nic.in. To check the Odisha 12th Arts result 2022, students have to log in using their roll number and registration number. CHSE Odisha 12th Result LIVE

CHSE has conducted the Odisha Class 12 board exams from April 28 to May 31. Over three lakh students have appeared for Odisha Class 12 board examination this year. The majority of students enrolled in CHSE Arts stream. The Odisha 12th Science and Commerce result was declared on July 27. The students need to secure a minimum 33 per cent marks (grade D) in every subject and in total to qualify the CHSE 12th Arts stream exam.

CHSE 12th Arts Result 2022: Steps To Download Scorecard

Visit the official website- orissaresults.nic.in

Click on Odisha 12th Result 2022 link for Arts stream

Enter registration number and roll number

CHSE 12th Arts stream result will be displayed on the screen

Download HS plus two scorecards

Apart from the chseodisha.nic.in official website, students can also check their Odisha 12th Arts and Vocational stream result through SMS.

1. Go to the message app

2. Type in a new message

RESULT<space>OR 12<space>ROLL NUMBER,

3. Send it to 56263

4. Get Odisha 12th result on mobile phone.

Last year, CHSE has recorded a pass percentage of 89.49 per cent in Odisha 12th Arts result. In case a student score an E grade, s/he can appear for the Odisha 12th supplementary examinations to improve their result.

Odisha results
