Odisha 10th Result 2020 Today: Live Update

Odisha 10th result will be announced today. Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce matric results before noon today.

Education | Edited by Anisha Kumari | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 7:44 am IST

Live
Odisha 10th Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Odisha 10th result will be released on orissaresults.nic.in
New Delhi:

Odisha 10th result will be announced today. Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce matric results before noon today. The result will be available on the board's official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in', and official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'. Odisha matric results will also be available on private result portals and through SMS. The Board had held 10th examinations in March. Though the Odisha board concluded the matric exams before the nation-wide lockdown was announced to contain coronavirus spread, the board could not complete the evaluation process because of the lockdown restrictions. This year nearly six lakh students sat for the matric exams in Odisha.

Odisha 10th result will be released today before noon. The result will be available on, 'bseodisha.nic.in', 'bseodisha.ac.in', and 'orissaresults.nic.in'.

07:42 AM IST
July 29, 2020

Odisha 10th Result Today

Odisha 10th result will be announced today. The board will release the result on its official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in'. 

Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
