Odisha 10th result will be released on orissaresults.nic.in

Odisha 10th result will be announced today. Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha will announce matric results before noon today. The result will be available on the board's official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in', and official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'. Odisha matric results will also be available on private result portals and through SMS. The Board had held 10th examinations in March. Though the Odisha board concluded the matric exams before the nation-wide lockdown was announced to contain coronavirus spread, the board could not complete the evaluation process because of the lockdown restrictions. This year nearly six lakh students sat for the matric exams in Odisha.