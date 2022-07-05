  • Home
Odisha 10th Result 2022: Last Five Years’ Pass Percentage Trends

The Odisha Class 10 result 2022 is to be announced tomorrow, July 6 by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). Students who appeared in the Class 10 board exams will get their BSE Odisha Matric results 2022 from the official website.

BSE Odisha Result 2022 Pass Percentage Trends
New Delhi:

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Odisha Class 10 result 2022 is to be announced tomorrow, July 6 by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE). Students who appeared in the Class 10 board exams will get their BSE Odisha Matric results 2022 from the official website bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in. The Odisha 10th result 2022 pass percentage and toppers' list will also be published by the board thereafter. Last year the overall pass percentage recorded by the board in BSE Odisha Class 10 result was 97.89 percent.

Last year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 board examinations were canceled due to Covid-19 pandemic. The BSE Odisha evaluated students on the basis of their performance in Class 9, Class 10 as well as the performance of the school in the past four years. Whereas, for BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2020 the pass percentage was comparatively higher than those were in 2019. The pass percentage recorded by the Board in 2020 was 78.86 percent while in 2019 it was recorded at 70.78 percent.

Last Five Years’ Pass Percentage Trends

YearDatePass Percentage
2021June 2597.89
2020July 2978.86
2019May 2170.78
2018May 776.23
2017201785.28

This year, the BSE Odisha Class 10 marksheets have been evaluated in three ways. It includes the performance of a student in summative assessment, internal assessment and offline exam. The BSE Class 10 offline paper was consisted of 50 multiple choice questions (MCQs) and remaining questions were based on the subjective pattern.

To access the BSE Odisha Matric result window, students will have to use details like roll number and date of birth. Students can check and download their Odisha Class 10 scorecard for future use. The result is awaited by over 5.85 lakh students. BSE has conducted the Odisha Class 10 board exams from April 29 to May 7, 2022, at 3,540 centers across the state.

