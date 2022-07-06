Odisha 10th Result 2022: Girls Outshine Boys; 90.55 Per Cent Pass

  • Home
BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha at 1 pm, today. The girls have surpassed boys in BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Jul 6, 2022 3:00 pm IST
BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 declared
Image credit: Shutterstock

BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022 has been declared by the Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha at 1 pm, today. The girls have surpassed boys in BSE Odisha Class 10 result 2022. The pass percentage of girls stood at 92.37 percent this year. The board has recorded overall pass percentage at 90.55 percent. A total of 5,17,847 students successfully passed the exam out of 5,85,730 students who appeared in the Odisha matric exam 2022. BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022 Live Updates

The Odisha 10th result 2022 has been published online for students on the official website - orissaresults.nic.in. The students who appeared in the matric board examination can check and download their Odisha 10th marksheet 2022 by entering the details like roll number and date of birth.

As per the official data, 90.55 percent students have qualified the exam. While 8,699 students failed in BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022. About 1,070 schools have given 100 percent results this year. However, two schools in Malkangiri district and one in Angul gave zero results.

Furthermore, about 8,119 students have secured A1 grade in Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 while a total of 54,889 students have secured A2 grade. Most of the students have secured B2 grade in Odisha 10th result 2022.

List Of Websites To Get Odisha 10th Result 2022

orissaresults.nic.in

bseodisha.ac.in

bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 10th Result 2022 Result 2022: How To Check

Visit the BSE Odisha official websites- bseodisha.ac.in or orissaresults.nic.in

Click on the link that says, 'BSE Odisha 10th result 2022'

Key in required credentials and click on view result tab

The BSE Odisha 10th result 2022 will be displayed on the screen

Download Odisha Class 10 scorecard and print a copy for further reference.

BSE Odisha Class 10 result
