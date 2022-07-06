Odisha 10th Result 2022 At Bseodisha.ac.in; How To Check

How to check BSE Class 10 Odisha result here

Odisha 10th Result 2022: The Board of Secondary Education (BSE) Odisha will declare the Odisha Matric (Class 10) result 2022 today, July 6. The Odisha Board Matric result 2022 will be announced at 1 pm through a press conference. Once declared, the Odisha 10th result 2022 will be available on the official website-- bseodisha.ac.in. Apart from this, the BSE Odisha 10th results can be checked at orissaresults.nic.in and odisha.indiaresults.com. Odisha Class 10 Result Live

BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: Direct link.

To check and download the Odisha 10th board result, the candidates will need to enter their login credentials- roll number and date of birth.

How To Check Odisha 10th Result 2022:

Visit the official website – bseodisha.ac.in.

Click on the BSE Class 10 Odisha result link.

Enter all the required credentials and click on submit.

The Odisha Matric result will appear on the screen.

Download the BSE Class 10 Odisha results 2022.

The Odisha Board conducted the Class 10 exams following all COVID-19 safety protocols. Over 5.85 lakh (5,85,730) students appeared for this BSE Odisha 10th examination across 3,540 centres.