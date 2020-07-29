  • Home
  • Education
  • Odisha 10th result 2020: BSE Odisha Results To Be Announced Shortly, Check At 'bseodisha.nic.in

Odisha 10th result 2020: BSE Odisha Results To Be Announced Shortly, Check At 'bseodisha.nic.in

The BSE Odisha results for High School Certificate, or HSC, Open School Certificate and Madhyama exams will be released today at 11 am.

Education | Written By Aarzoo Snigdha | Updated: Jul 29, 2020 10:00 am IST | Source: Careers360

RELATED NEWS

BSE Odisha Results Today At Bseodisha.ac.in And Bseodisha.nic.in
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Soon. Details Here
Odisha Matric Exam (Class 10) Result On July 29
Live
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
UK Board Result 2020: Classes 10, 12 Exam Results Today
Will Conduct CET Exams As Per High Court Order: Karnataka Deputy CM
Odisha 10th result 2020: BSE Odisha Results To Be Announced Shortly, Check At 'bseodisha.nic.in
BSE Odisha will release the Class 10 examination results today.
New Delhi:

The Board of Secondary Education or BSE Odisha will release the Class 10 examination results today. The BSE Odisha results for High School Certificate, or HSC, Open School Certificate and Madhyama exams will be released at 11 am. The result will be available on the board's official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in', and official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'.

How To Check Odisha 10th 2020 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official results website: www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Odisha matric result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out, if needed.

Students will also be able to access their Odisha 10th results 2020 through SMS facility. Students need to send an SMS to: 5676750 typing OR01<roll no>.

The annual Class 10 examinations of BSE Odisha had been conducted in February and March this year.

The BSE Odisha results have been delayed this year due to the COVD-19 crisis. Fortunately, Odisha was among few states those were able to conclude the annual board examinations before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The BSE Odisha results were scheduled to be declared by the end of April, however, due to the crisis, the results were delayed. Last year, Odisha 10th results were released on May 21.

The matric exam was held from February 19 to March 2. Nearly 6 lakh students have appeared for matriculation examinations this year.

Click here for more Education News
Odisha Board 10th Examination BSE Odisha Class 10 result Odisha Board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Press Conference Delayed: Live Update
Live | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2020 Press Conference Delayed: Live Update
Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
Live | Uttarakhand Board Class 10th, Class 12th Result 2020: Live Updates
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Today: Live Update
Live | Maharashtra SSC Result 2020 Today: Live Update
UK Board Result 2020: Classes 10, 12 Exam Results Today
UK Board Result 2020: Classes 10, 12 Exam Results Today
Will Conduct CET Exams As Per High Court Order: Karnataka Deputy CM
Will Conduct CET Exams As Per High Court Order: Karnataka Deputy CM
.......................... Advertisement ..........................