Odisha 10th result 2020: BSE Odisha Results To Be Announced Shortly, Check At 'bseodisha.nic.in

The Board of Secondary Education or BSE Odisha will release the Class 10 examination results today. The BSE Odisha results for High School Certificate, or HSC, Open School Certificate and Madhyama exams will be released at 11 am. The result will be available on the board's official website, 'bseodisha.nic.in', and official results portal, 'orissaresults.nic.in'.

How To Check Odisha 10th 2020 Result:

Step 1: Go to the official results website: www.orissaresults.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the Odisha matric result link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Submit and view your result.

Step 5: Download your result and take a print out, if needed.

Students will also be able to access their Odisha 10th results 2020 through SMS facility. Students need to send an SMS to: 5676750 typing OR01<roll no>.

The annual Class 10 examinations of BSE Odisha had been conducted in February and March this year.

The BSE Odisha results have been delayed this year due to the COVD-19 crisis. Fortunately, Odisha was among few states those were able to conclude the annual board examinations before the nation-wide lockdown was imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The BSE Odisha results were scheduled to be declared by the end of April, however, due to the crisis, the results were delayed. Last year, Odisha 10th results were released on May 21.

The matric exam was held from February 19 to March 2. Nearly 6 lakh students have appeared for matriculation examinations this year.