Maharashtra Postpones Classes 10 And 12 Exams Scheduled For October

The examination for those who fail the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of the state board, which is generally held in October, will be deferred this year, said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

"Given the COVID-19 situation, we have decided to postpone the examinations," Ms Gaikwad told reporters here on Wednesday. Asked when these exams would be conducted, the Education Minister said the decision will be taken considering the prevailing situation in November or December.