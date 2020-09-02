  • Home
  • Education
  • October Exams For Classes 10 And 12 Postponed In Maharashtra

October Exams For Classes 10 And 12 Postponed In Maharashtra

The exams will be conducted after considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation in the state.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Sep 2, 2020 11:26 pm IST | Source: PTI

RELATED NEWS

Maharashtra SSC 2020: MSBSHE Class 10 Result Declared, 95.30 Percent Students Pass
Maharashtra SSC Result 2020: MSBSHE Class 10 Result To Be Announced Today, Check At mahresult.nic.in
Around 17 Lakh Students Await Maharashtra SSC 10th Results Today; Check Details Here
Maharashtra Reduces Syllabus For Classes 1 To 12
Maharashtra HSC Results Announced, Three Easy Steps To Check Your Results
Maharashtra HSC Result 2020 Available @ Mahresult.nic.in. Direct Links Here
October Exams For Classes 10 And 12 Postponed In Maharashtra
Maharashtra Postpones Classes 10 And 12 Exams Scheduled For October
Mumbai:

The examination for those who fail the Class 10 and Class 12 examinations of the state board, which is generally held in October, will be deferred this year, said Maharashtra School Education Minister Varsha Gaikwad.

"Given the COVID-19 situation, we have decided to postpone the examinations," Ms Gaikwad told reporters here on Wednesday. Asked when these exams would be conducted, the Education Minister said the decision will be taken considering the prevailing situation in November or December.

Click here for more Education News
Maharashtra Education board
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
NSUI Demands Re-Examination For Students Who Missed Their Chance To Attend JEE
NSUI Demands Re-Examination For Students Who Missed Their Chance To Attend JEE
JEE Main Exam Live Updates: Second Day Ends, Exam Analysis
Live | JEE Main Exam Live Updates: Second Day Ends, Exam Analysis
JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Day 2 Tomorrow
JEE Main 2020 BTech Paper Day 2 Tomorrow
IGNOU Term End Exam Schedule Released; Exams From September 17
IGNOU Term End Exam Schedule Released; Exams From September 17
Ministry Of Health Issues Standard Operating Procedures For Holding Exams
Ministry Of Health Issues Standard Operating Procedures For Holding Exams
.......................... Advertisement ..........................