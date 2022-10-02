October 2 Is Also Shastri Jayanti; Know 5 Facts About Lal Bahadur Shastri

Image credit: Shutterstock Lal Bahadur Shastri was the 2nd Prime Minister of India

The birth anniversary of the second Prime Minister of independent India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, is celebrated on October 2. Lal Bahadur Shastri was born on October 2, 1904, to Sharada Prasad Srivastava and Ramdulari Devi in Mughalsarai, Uttar Pradesh. Lal Bahadur Shastri lived a life of simplicity. This character of Shastri is something that a student should learn from. Another takeaway from Lal Bahadur Shastri’s life could be to learn to remain composed even in drastic situations.

Before assuming the office of the third Prime Minister of independent India between 1964 and 1966, Shastri was made Minister of Railways and Transport in the first cabinet of India on May 13, 1952. Lal Bahadur Shastri also served as the Minister of Commerce and Industry in 1959 and the Minister of Home Affairs in 1961. He became the Prime Minster on June 1964 after Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru died in office in May 1964.

Here are five interesting facts about Lal Bahadur Shastri