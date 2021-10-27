Obtain NOC Before Admission To Engineering, Technology Programmes In Pakistan: AICTE To Indian Students

AICTE warns students against taking admission to higher education programmes in foreign countries, advises students to ensure validity of the degree

The technical education regulator, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has asked students of Indian nationality and Overseas Citizens of India to obtain a no-objection certificate (NOC) before admission to engineering and technology courses in Pakistan. The students, AICTE said, should apply for clearance in the format as specified by the council.

“An Indian National/ Overseas citizen of India who intends to take admission in Higher education in Engineering and Technology Programme in Pakistan shall require to obtain No Objection Certificate from AICTE. The student should apply for such clearance in prescribed proforma available on the AICTE website,” an AICTE statement said.

The requirement of NOC from AICTE has come after the council had noticed degrees obtained from foreign countries are sometimes not recognised and students face issues in getting opportunities in India.

AICTE in the statement said: “The instances have been noticed where students going to Foreign countries for obtaining UG and PG degrees in Technical courses which are not recognnised and students run fro pillar to post for their authentication and equivalence. The validity/ equivalence of such Foreign degrees awarded are at times not at par with the degrees awarded to students passed from Indian Institutions.”

“Such students after obtaining degrees from Foreign Universities are facing issues in getting the opportunities in Indian jobs or higher education even after spending huge amount of fee to obtain such non-equivalent technical degree. AICTE.. In order to avoid financial burden on parents of such students, is issuing warning that students must carefully ensure the validity of the degree,” AICTE added.