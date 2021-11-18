Observe Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas Every Month: UGC To Higher Education Institutions

UGC has asked colleges, universities to organise Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas every month

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the higher education institutions to observe Cyber Jaagrookta (Awareness) Diwas every month. The commission has urged the colleges and universities to organise seminars, workshops, interactive sessions and creative sessions such as poster making, slogan writing, short story writing to spread awareness amongst students to deal with cyber crimes.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs is implementing a scheme called the ‘Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre’ to deal with cyber crimes in a coordinated and comprehensive manner. The Ministry has developed a ‘National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal’ for ease of filing complaints related to cyber crimes by citizens on ‘anytime, anywhere’ basis,” UGC in a statement said.

The Commission has further said that an annual action plan can be prepared for conducting the activities under ‘Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas’ on the first Wednesday of every month for one hour from 11 am onwards initially in online mode due to pandemic situation.

The state governments or the administrations of the Union Territories, UGC said, will provide the budgets for organising the events as part of Cyber Jaagrookta Diwas.