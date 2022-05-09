  • Home
Obligation Of State Government To Ensure Children Attend School: Supreme Court

The top court asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to file an affidavit after examining a report from the states and UTs within eight weeks

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: May 9, 2022 10:21 pm IST | Source: PTI

The top court had earlier directed all the state governments and the UTs to implement the SOP, prepared by NCPCR
Image credit: shutterstock.com
New Delhi:

Concerned over students who had to drop out of school because their parents or guardians lost their jobs or livelihood due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Supreme Court Monday said there is an obligation on all the states and Union Territories to ensure that children attend schools.

A bench of Justices L Nageswara Rao and B R Gavai directed NCPCR to initiate a portal where the action taken by all the states and UTs in this matter is uploaded. The top court asked the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) to file an affidavit after examining a report from the states and UTs within eight weeks.

It also directed the States to appoint a district-wise nodal officer either from the education or women and child department who in turn shall instruct Anganwadi workers to personally inform the parents of students who have dropped out about steps taken by NCPCR and get them enrolled. The apex court asked the authorities to provide wide publicity to be given to the measures and orders passed by it.

The top court had earlier directed all the state governments and the UTs to implement the SOP, prepared by NCPCR, for the care and protection of children in street situations. It had said the steps taken so far have not been satisfactory and rescuing children should not be a temporary exercise and it should be ensured that they are rehabilitated. The top court had earlier directed states and Union Territories to link the children orphaned due to the COVID-19 pandemic and their family members to various welfare schemes.

It had taken suo motu cognisance concerning Children in Street Situations (CISS) who have lost their parents to COVID- 19.

(This story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
School children Supreme Court

