  • OBC Students’ Body Urges Education Minister To Increase Fellowship In UGC Post Doctoral Fellowship

The OBS Students’ Association alleged that UGC has been allocating 100 slots of Post Doctoral Fellowships for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) every year but there are no such fellowships for OBCs and demanded to introduce these fellowships for OBC students.

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Jul 11, 2022 2:58 pm IST

OBC students association urges Dharmendra Pradhan to increase fellowship, start reservation in UGC Post Doctoral Fellowship
New Delhi:

The All India OBC Students Association (AIOBCSA) has requested the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan to increase the amount of National Fellowships for Other Backward Classes (NFOBCs) and implement OBC reservations in University Grants Commission (UGC) post-doctoral fellowships.

The OBS Students’ Association alleged that UGC has been allocating 100 slots of Post Doctoral Fellowships for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs) every year but there are no such fellowships for OBCs and demanded to introduce these fellowships for OBC students. “We request you to initiate the Post Doctoral Fellowship for OBCs and to increase the number of slots for National Fellowship for OBCs from 1,000 slots to 5,000 slots every year,” it further said.

NFOBCs were introduced to help the OBC research scholars to pursue MPhil and PhDs in various universities. The number of slots allocated for NFOBCs by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment is 1000. The number slots allocated for the National Fellowships for SCs, Minorities, STs are 2000, 1000 and 750. As many OBC students are pursuing PhDs, there is a need for increasing the National Fellowship for OBCs from 1000 to 5000 slots.

In a social media post, the students' body urging Mr Pradhan said: “We request @dpradhanbjp to increase the National Fellowship for OBCs from 1,000 slots to 5,000 slots every year and introduce Post Doctoral Fellowships for OBCs.”

